Guest Book View Sign Service Information Muehlebach Chapel - Kansas City 6800 Troost Avenue Kansas City , MO 64131 (816)-444-2060 Send Flowers Notice

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO-Lewis, Mary Dolores Mary D Lewis, 88, of Lee's Summit, MO (John Knox Village) passed away April 22, 2019. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Monday, May 13 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt St. Wichita, KS 67208. Graveside services and internment will be conducted immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 610 S. Vassar St., Wichita KS 67218 and a luncheon will be served in the Church hall afterwards. Memorial contributions can be made to the ,

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO-Lewis, Mary Dolores Mary D Lewis, 88, of Lee's Summit, MO (John Knox Village) passed away April 22, 2019. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Monday, May 13 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt St. Wichita, KS 67208. Graveside services and internment will be conducted immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 610 S. Vassar St., Wichita KS 67218 and a luncheon will be served in the Church hall afterwards. Memorial contributions can be made to the , http://act.alz.org/goto/Mary-D-Lewis or Little Sisters of the Poor, Kansas City, www.littlesistersofthepoorkansascity.org/donations in the name of Mary D Lewis. Mary D was born in Wichita, KS, November 8, 1930, the first child of James and Emma (Verschelden) Lewis. She was two and a half months premature, weighing approximately four (4) pounds and was not expected to survive. Mr. & Mrs. Lewis consecrated her life to the Holy Mother, Our Lady of Sorrows or Our Lady Dolours, keeping their baby in a shoe-box behind a heating stove to maintain her warmth. The young couple prayed for Mary's intercession for their daughter's life. Mary D survived and was therefore given the name Mary Dolores in honor of Our Lady and the saving grace of her Son, Jesus our Lord. Ms. Lewis grew up in Wichita and over the years welcomed four other Lewis siblings, Jane Kucharo (Richard), J. Arch Lewis (Rita), Corinne Potvin (Gerald), and Barbara Breckenridge (Robert). Mary D attended elementary school and graduated from high school at St. Mary's Cathedral, Wichita, KS, in 1949. She went on to Marymount College, Salina KS; earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology and subsequently accepted an internship in Medical Technology with the Halstead Hospital in Halstead, KS. In Halstead she prepared for her career years at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Mary D spent her working years at an endocrine research laboratory supervising preparation of samples and performing chemical, biological and hematological analysis. Family genealogy, golf, travel and keeping in touch with friends both near and far were important hobbies to Mary D She enjoyed new cultures, experiencing new foods and people and traveled to China, Belize, Italy, the U.K., Spain and many other countries. Mary D also greatly valued continuing education, keeping her mind sharp well into her seventies, often auditing theology and philosophy courses at University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Mary D spent a great part of her life, over 50 years, in the Twin Cities, Minnesota area. Some years after retirement she relocated back to the Kansas City, MO area to be closer to family there and in Wichita. Mary D was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Lewis, a sister, Jane (Lewis) Kucharo, and her brother, J. Arch Lewis. She is survived by two sisters, Corinne Potvin and Barbara Breckenridge, and many cousins, nieces, nephews - grand and great-grand. The family would like to thank the caregivers of John Knox Village and Hospice of Lee's Summit for providing compassionate care in her final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.