DeVoe, Mary E. 90, Passed away November 7, 2019. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 15th with family present 6-8 p.m. at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 16th at St. Mark Cathedral C.O.G.I.C., 1018 N. Dellrose, Wichita, KS. Survived by children Mabel Brown, Mary Jones (Henry), Leavy DeVoe (Priscilla), Diane Dixon (Kenneth), Carol Awe, Norman DeVoe; sister Florence Dickerson; 25 grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019