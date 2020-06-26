DERBY-Gahman, Mary E. age 89, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary (Phillips) Foster; husband, William "Bill" Gahman; brother, Raymond Foster; a daughter, Mary Jo Bell; son-in-law, Roger Earnst. Survivors include: sister, Roberta Foster, Derby; daughters, Venus Hubbs, El Reno, OK, Vickie and husband, Matt Dedrick, Wichita, Roberta and husband, Troy Wampler, Derby, Rita Lowry, Altamonte Springs, FL, Lesley Earnst, Wichita, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, 7606 E. Harry Street, Wichita, KS 67207.