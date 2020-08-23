Payne, Mary E. (Sinclair) 74, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, retired Spirit Aerosystems buyer, went to her eternal rest Friday, August 21, 2020. Mary was born on December 16, 1945 in Wichita, KS. Mary met the love of her life, Jimmy "Jim" Payne and they were married for 49 years. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, cross-stitching, scrapbooking, painting and gardening. She and Jim enjoyed building their family cabin at Beaver Lake, AR. Preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Lorene (Lambertz) Sinclair; brothers, Ronald and William Sinclair. Survivors include daughters, Joyce (Michael) Maurer, Janice (Ted) Chapmon; grandchildren, Anthony and Abigail Maurer, Tyler (Taylor) Clark, Trevor Clark, sisters-in-law, Becky Sinclair and Joyce Sinclair. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and Christ the King Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at devorssflanaganhunt.com