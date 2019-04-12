VALLEY CENTER-Paul, Dr. Mary Elaine (Bowen) 79, retired USD 259 School Administrator, passed away on April 8, 2019. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a retired educator and former salon owner. Preceded in death by her parents, Thurman & Mary Bowen; husband, Harold Paul; and brother, Jack Bowen. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Patricia "Patti" Paul; grandchildren, Gracyn and Christian Paul, Valley Center; stepson, Michel Paul, Salina; sister, Janet Sue (Robert) Benz, Jackson Hole, Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Patti Morgan, Hemit, California; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 9-10am Saturday, April 13, with Service at 10:30 a.m. at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial in Mary's memory to: The Valley Center Education Foundation (to support grants for teachers) c/o Nancy Anderson, PO Box 218, Valley Center, KS 67147. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019