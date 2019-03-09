Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Ann (Parrish) Harper. View Sign

Harper, Mary Elizabeth Ann (Parrish) We lost a precious angel today. The Lord is in need of her loving care. "There are babies to be held and children to be hugged, He says, while they wait for their parents to get there." Mary, who was born March 3, 1937, peacefully passed away February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Sylvia Nichols and son, Darrell Parrish. She leaves behind her husband, Stanley Harper; seven children their spouses; 45 grandchildren; 35 plus great-grandchildren; and many family and friends, who will love and miss her terribly. Memorial Service will be held at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 401 N. Westlink Ave., Saturday March 9, 2019, Viewing 12:00 p.m. with the service following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rainbows United.

