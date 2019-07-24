Burris, Mary Elizabeth Age 86, passed away on July 18, 2019. Mary Beth was born on March 10, 1933 in Wichita, KS to Ben and Bernice Harvey, they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Burris, daughter, Kelly Marlene Stamps, brother-in-law, William Young. Mary Beth is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Burris; sister-in-law, Wanda Young; son-in-law, John Slate; grandchildren, Natalie Burris, Stephanie Tunnell, Jonathon Burris, Brandon Stamps; and great-grandchildren, Katie and Jude Laughlin, Heidi Parson, Nehemiah Stamps, Aubrey Anuhea Noble, and Noah Stamps. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with a celebration of life 3:00p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 200 S Walnut St, Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019