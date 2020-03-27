Mary Elizabeth (Latta) Fishel

SHAWNEE-Fishel, Mary Elizabeth (Latta) Formerly from Mulvane, KS, passed away on March 24, 2020 after an extended period of health issues. Mary was born January 31, 1935 in rural Harper County, Kansas to Clarence and Geneva Latta. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Randall of the home; one brother, Norman of Wichita, KS; her children, Doug (Patti) of Prairie Village, KS, Dean (Leona) of Topeka, KS, and Ruth of Colorado Springs, CO; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother and a friend to many. A complete obituary may be found at porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020
