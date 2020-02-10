MANHATTAN-Johnson, Mary Elizabeth Mary died Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born in Canadian, Texas on March 15, 1924. She attended schools in Derby, Kansas and Canadian, Texas. She attended Bethany College at Lindsborg, KS for two years studying music. She taught elementary school for one year in Glazier, TX on a war certificate. Mary was married on June 24, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL to Ensign Leo Joseph Johnson. After WWII the family farmed south of Wichita, KS. They later divorced when their sons were grown. She taught elementary school in Derby, KS, and served as secretary to the Derby Schools Superintendent. From 1964, she served as a medical social worker at St. Joseph Medical Center in Wichita, KS for 23 years. In 1988, she retired and moved to Manhattan, KS. Mary loved her family above all else. Other interest were friends, music, art, bridge, sports and her dogs and cats. Over the years she sang, played piano and directed church choir and children's programs. She loved to travel, visiting many European countries, Canada, Mexico and Colombia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Wilma Roberta (Bert) Daily. She is survived by two sons: Scott Johnson, Sugar Creek, MO and Dr. Marc Johnson and (Dr. Karen Penner), Reno, NV; three grandchildren and six grandchildren; and her cat, Lewis. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2020