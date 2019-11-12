Mary Elizabeth Liebst (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Parsons, KS
AUGUSTA-Liebst, Mary Elizabeth 89, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery, Parsons, KS. Mary was born in Parsons, KS on February 22, 1930, to the late Claudia (Dixon) and Alphonsus Hoffman. She worked as a secretary at a women's home for many years. Mary loved shopping, doing crafts, and cats. In 1955, she married Bernie Liebst who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Liebst; brother, Raymond Hoffman. She is survived by: son, Rick Liebst and wife Joyce of Augusta, KS; 3 grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Liebst, Jennifer Liebst, Richard Liebst; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous adopted grandchildren. Memorial donations to P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019
