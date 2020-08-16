1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Grattan) Powell
Powell, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Powell, née Grattan, July 20, 1945-June 19, 2020. Mary was born in El Dorado, Kansas to William (Bill) and Emma (Mary Beth) Grattan, and spent most of her life there. She was a talented artist and musician, working in a variety of media and proficient with a number of instruments, and was an avid supporter of the arts. Mary's Irish and German heritage sparked in her an interest in genealogy, and her research has been published on a number of sites dedicated to the subject. In her later years her health and activity declined as she battled paraganglioma, a rare inherited neuroendocrine cancer. An only child, Mary is survived by her children LaDonna (West) Buchman,Paola, Kansas; Aimee Powell, Ventura, California; Michael Powell, Park City, Kansas; William Powell, Wichita, Kansas; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and by her son John Powell. A celebration of Mary's life will be announced by her children at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be made to support paraganglioma research and patient advocacy. A list of these organizations may be found online: www.pheoparaproject.org/Donate

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
