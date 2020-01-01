DERBY-Judd, Mary Ella 87, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born March 4, 1932 to Paul and Emma (Jones) Glaser in Wichita, KS. Mary worked as a teacher in Iowa, Wichita, Haysville, and Derby. She was an active member of Madison Avenue United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Paul Glaser, Jr. and Charles Glaser. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alfredd; sons, David Judd and Alan (Tamera) Judd; granddaughters, Riley Judd and Nicole Judd; sister-in-law, Naomi Glaser; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 11 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Madison Avenue United Methodist Church, 900 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Avenue United Methodist Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020