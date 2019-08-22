Keener, Mary Ellen Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was 78 years of age. Mary was born to Lawrence and Gladys (Schonewise) Howe on April 12, 1941 in Beatrice, Neb. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James L. Hunter and Marvin Keener; son, James M. Hunter; 3 brothers. Survived by children, Robin (Bruce) Donker, David (Della) Hunter, 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service, Sat. August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca. Memorials to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. To share a memory please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019