Meade, Mary Ellen "Sandy" 95, passed into the loving arms of her Lord on April 24, 2020. Private Family Services will take place at Lakeview Mausoleum. Sandy was born Feb. 8, 1925 to Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Sanderson in Cushing, OK. After high school graduation, she attended Chillicothe College in Chillicothe, MO. She moved to Tulsa, OK, where she met and married her forever sweetheart, Chel Meade, deceased. She is survived by a son, Steve Meade of Wichita; daughter, Sandra Linde, of Broken Arrow, OK; grandson David (Sarah) Linde of Tulsa, OK; and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Samaritan's Purse. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020