Mary F. (Smith) Shepler
November 23, 1950 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Clearwater - Shepler, Mary F. (Smith), age 69, ret. District Court Human Resources, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation, Noon - 5pm, Wed, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary/Vigil, Wed, 7:30PM. Funeral Mass, 10AM, Thurs, BOTH at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Uvah (Julian) Smith. Survivors: husband, Michael; daughter, Jennifer (Randy) Blasi, of Goddard; son, Joshua Shepler of Wichita; siblings, Charles (Cherlyn) Smith of Clearwater, Laura (Gary) Blanchant, Karla (Gary) Ackerman, Rhonda (Tim) Moore, Phil (Cara) Smith, all of Wichita, Walt (Mary) Smith of Leon, KS; grandchildren, Samantha Hoppman, Holden Blasi. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: NLMSF, 2843 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 OR St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. S, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com