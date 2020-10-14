1/1
Mary F. (Smith) Shepler
1950 - 2020
Mary F. (Smith) Shepler
November 23, 1950 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Clearwater - Shepler, Mary F. (Smith), age 69, ret. District Court Human Resources, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation, Noon - 5pm, Wed, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary/Vigil, Wed, 7:30PM. Funeral Mass, 10AM, Thurs, BOTH at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Uvah (Julian) Smith. Survivors: husband, Michael; daughter, Jennifer (Randy) Blasi, of Goddard; son, Joshua Shepler of Wichita; siblings, Charles (Cherlyn) Smith of Clearwater, Laura (Gary) Blanchant, Karla (Gary) Ackerman, Rhonda (Tim) Moore, Phil (Cara) Smith, all of Wichita, Walt (Mary) Smith of Leon, KS; grandchildren, Samantha Hoppman, Holden Blasi. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: NLMSF, 2843 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 OR St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. S, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
OCT
14
Rosary
07:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family during this sad time. Hold on the memories you've shared over the years to help you through. I will always remember how kind Mary was, always greeting us with a smile. She will truly be missed.
Tracy Hays
Coworker
