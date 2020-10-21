1/1
Mary Frances Grady
Mary Frances Grady
October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 95, homemaker, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Mary Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and was avid at needlecraft. Private family services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mildred Burtle; husband, James; son, Dennis; 1 granddaughter; 1 great-granddaughter. Survivors: children, Kelley (Brenda) Grady, Bev (Don) Wilhelm, Jerry (Jen) Grady, Carol (Al) Bartelloni, Judy (Wayne) Smith, Scott (Shawnnah) Grady; daughter-in-law, Jelene Grady; 23 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials established with Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214 and Serenity Hospice Care, 3221 N. Toben, Suite 200, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.
