McComb, Mary Frances loving wife of 63 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Mary was born October 1, 1937 in Braggs, Oklahoma. Mary's main interest in life was her devotion to her family. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, B.C. and Sarah Cox. Mary is survived by her husband, Robert McComb; brothers; Sam (Ruth) Cox and Jim (Cleta) Cox; daughters, Peggy (David) Goldstein and Barbara (Terry) Greenstein; grandchildren, Kristin (Rob) Parsons, Natalie Kuntz, Samantha Goldstein, Jessica (Stan) Krysiak, Matthew (Amy) Greenstein, Kaylee (Jake) Woodard, and Nicole Greenstein; and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Mary's name can be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00am, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019