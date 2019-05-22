ST. MARK-Stuever, Mary Frances 25, St. Mark. She passed away peacefully at home May 20, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her parents Bob and Lisa (McDonough) Stuever, brothers Joseph, Thomas and Paul, grandparents, Max and Shirley Stuever and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Jo McDonough. Memorials have been established with The Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation and St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Rosary to be held, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mark Catholic Church, St Mark, KS. Interment to follow at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019