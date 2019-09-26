PHOENIX, AZ-Oswald, Mary Grace peacefully ended her earthly journey on September 23, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Bertram and Carmen Puerner. She was preceded by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, her husband Gene, and son, David. She is survived by daughters Laura Calwell, Leslie Jones (Dennis), Sue White, Isa Jean Oswald, Lisa Firestone (Roy), eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Mary attended University of Wisconsin where she met her husband Gene. Gene and Mary started their family in Overland Park, KS and later settled in Wichita, KS to raise their five daughters. Mary received a bachelor's degree from Wichita State University and worked as a social worker for the Wichita Red Cross. Mary and Gene retired to Phoenix, AZ, but spent summers at Lake Kahola in Kansas and later at Munds Park, AZ.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019