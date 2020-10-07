1/1
Mary Hamilton
1937 - 2020
Mary Hamilton
June 1, 1937 - October 4, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Mary K. Hamilton, 83, passed away October 4, 2020 in Wichita. She was born and raised in Benton, KS, the daughter of Merley and Lena (Hladik) Williamson. She married Leslie Hamilton of Cheney, KS and is survived by daughters Kimberly (Kenneth) Buoy and Leasha (Kary) Rutschman, grandsons Jeffry (Danae) Buoy, Jeremy Buoy, 5 great-grandchildren and sister Donna Payne. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Leslie, her parents, and older brothers Eddie and Bill Williamson. Mary was an amazing cook, homemaker and caretaker most of her life. Visitation at Downing & Lahey, 6555 E. Central, Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5-7pm. Graveside Service at Cheney Pioneer Cemetery, 39002 W. 23rd Street S., on Friday, Oct. 9 at 11:00am. Memorials to Youth Horizons, Kechi United Methodist Church and Catholic Care Memory Care.
Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cheney Pioneer Cemetery
