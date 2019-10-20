CLEARWATER-Fleming, Mary Helen age 85, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation, Noon to 7 p.m., Mon, with family present, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Services: 10 a.m., Tues, Clearwater United Methodist Church. Preceded by husband, Garland; daughter, Diane Holheisel; parents, Charles and Frances (Freeman) Erwin; sisters, Wanda Frost, Barbara Berger; great-grandchild, Ethin Cotton. Survivors: son, Ron (Sherry) Fleming of Clearwater; sister, Wilma Jean (Don) Whitesell of Wichita; brother, Charles (Bobby Sue) Erwin of Clearwater; grandchildren, Heith and Chase Cotton, Amber Fleming, Alesha (Ryan) Martin; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hadley Martin, Hayley, Kyler, Austin, and Cayden Cotton. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Grace Cottage, LLC, 531 N. Crestline, Wichita, KS 67212. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019