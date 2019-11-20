Brimer, Mary J. Age 89, passed away November 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, Bryan, Mark (Sally) Brimer, Karen, (Bill) Haynes; two granddaughters, Heather (Joe) Vas and Holly Murtha-McMillin; three great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sawyer Vas, Roman Murtha; brother, Glenn Eaton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert B.; parents; sister, Emma Ligon; brothers, Leroy, Edwin and Ralph Eaton. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E Harry St #301, Wichita, KS 67207 and/or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019