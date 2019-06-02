DERBY-Dupler, Mary Jane 67, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 6 to 8p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N College St Winfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Dupler. Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Eric Dupler (Amy), David (Jill); four grandchildren, Gavin, Nevin, Ethin, and Paige Dupler; sister, Shirley Singletary; niece, Kathy Collins (Chris) and their children. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Senior Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019