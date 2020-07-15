Isham, Mary Jane (Barragree) March 26, 1955 July 10, 2020. Mary passed away at home on Friday surrounded by family. She was diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of cancer in the fall of last year. She put up a valiant fight for a long time. She is survived by her husband, Randy L. Isham of nearly 41 years, her stepson, Christopher Lee Isham and his wife Crescent and their children Madeline & Morgan, Darrell N. Isham and his wife Chaille Blount, her daughter, Danille Sheahan, her husband Andrew, and their two children William, and Grayson. She is also survived by her sister Janet K. Stratmann and her brother Jerry L. Barragree and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents Dennis W. Barragree and Edna Barragree, her brothers Darrell D. Barragree and Larry D. Barragree. She attended Glacier High School in Seattle, Washington, graduating in 1973. She married Randy on August 11th, 1979 in Wichita, Kansas. She retired from Via Christi in 2020 after more than two decades. She was an avid seamstress and loved to cook for her family and friends. She was a pillar of the community of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 925 N Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com