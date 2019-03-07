Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane (Sult) Voge. View Sign

Voge, Mary Jane (Sult) age 100, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, born July 21, 1918, in Sylvia, Kansas. When she was one year old, the family moved to Liberal, KS., where she lived there until she married Clarence Voge. During World War II she worked at Boeing and Beech aircraft plants while her husband served in the army. After the war, they lived in Pratt and Lyons till 1949, when they moved to Wichita. She was an active member of the Osteopathic Hospital Guild for 30 years and a lifetime member of the Ivy League Eastern Star Chapter. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Sult; husband Clarence Voge; brother, Charles Sult; and great-grandson, Steven Michael Wittrig. Survivors include daughter, Arline Smith of Wichita; son, Michael (Joyce) Voge of Grand Prairie, TX; grandson, Steven Smith; granddaughters, Terri (Steve) Wittrig, Sharon (Eric) Weiters, and Stephanie (David) Gardiner; step-granddaughter, Misty (Robert) Saiz; 6 great-grandchildren, Christopher (Hannah) March, Christina (Marcus) Page, Jenni, Benjamin, and Nicholas (Tonya) Smith, and Kevin Wittrig; 2 step-great-grandchild, Tiffany George and Victor Saiz; and 5 great-great grandchildren, Hali, Jaxon, Jacobbi, Jace, and Makenna. Funeral service will be held at Resthaven, 10:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019, with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, the Sedgwick County Zoo, Wichita, KS. 67212, for the Elephant Exhibit.



