Linnebur, Mary Jean 85, passed away November 4th 2019. Received her music education degree from Wichita University, taught at Cheney Elementary, and retired from USD 259 after 40 years. She had a very strong faith and volunteered her time with various organizations at her parish. Rosary Thursday 7th at 7:00 pm, Funeral Mass Friday 8th at 11:30 am, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2007 N Arkansas, Wichita KS. Burial at St. John Cemetery, Clonmel KS. Preceded in death by her parents, Urban "Fritz" and Louise (Hoppe) Linnebur; brother, Jim Linnebur; brother-in-law, Hibbard Davis. Survived by sister, Joan Davis; sister-in-law, Dolores Linnebur; nieces and nephews, Doug Linnebur, Tom, Nathan, Chris, and Joe Davis, Denise Cox; numerous great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Serenity Hospice and Oxford Memory Care. Memorials: St. Patrick Church and Kansas for Life INC, 3301 W 13th N, Wichita KS, 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019