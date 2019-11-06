Mary Jean Linnebur

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean Linnebur.
Notice
Send Flowers

Linnebur, Mary Jean 85, passed away November 4th 2019. Received her music education degree from Wichita University, taught at Cheney Elementary, and retired from USD 259 after 40 years. She had a very strong faith and volunteered her time with various organizations at her parish. Rosary Thursday 7th at 7:00 pm, Funeral Mass Friday 8th at 11:30 am, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2007 N Arkansas, Wichita KS. Burial at St. John Cemetery, Clonmel KS. Preceded in death by her parents, Urban "Fritz" and Louise (Hoppe) Linnebur; brother, Jim Linnebur; brother-in-law, Hibbard Davis. Survived by sister, Joan Davis; sister-in-law, Dolores Linnebur; nieces and nephews, Doug Linnebur, Tom, Nathan, Chris, and Joe Davis, Denise Cox; numerous great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Serenity Hospice and Oxford Memory Care. Memorials: St. Patrick Church and Kansas for Life INC, 3301 W 13th N, Wichita KS, 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.