AUGUSTA-Garcia, Mary Jesse 93, of Redlands, CA, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at home. Graveside 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Mary was born in El Paso, TX on November 27, 1926, to the late Beatriz (Sefuentes) and Alejandro Cabrales. On May 1, 1945, she married Rosalio Charles Garcia and he preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2005. Also preceded by brother, Lupe Cabrales. She is survived by: daughter, Anita Melton of Calimesa, CA; grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Melton; great-grandchildren, Alex Melton, Amber Caldwell, Jacob Melton; brothers, Stanley, Alex, Edward and Frank Cabrales; sisters, Beatrice Pauline, Ophelia Wasson, and Virginia Hays. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House, 1110 N Emporia Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019