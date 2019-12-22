Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joan "Mary Jo" (Robben) Weninger. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain 911 Biermann Garden Plain , KS 67050 (316)-535-2211 Send Flowers Notice

ANDALE-Weninger, Mary Joan "Mary Jo" (Robben) age 80, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Andale, KS. She leaves behind her husband, Paul, of 58 years; her sons, Leonard and Kenny; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother, Norbert. Preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Anna Robben; brothers, Walt, Wilfred, Ernie, Paul, Marty, Gene; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Weninger. She was born in Wichita, KS to Bernard and Anna (Giefer) Robben on August 23, 1939. She was the youngest and only girl of 8 children. Mary Jo was raised on a farm near St Joe, Ost. She was a graduate of Andale High School in 1957. She met her husband, Paul at a dance, where they later married on March 11, 1961 at Colwich, KS. Mary Jo was an active member at St. Joseph Parish in Andale, KS. She was a dedicated woman to everything and everyone she touched. She worked several years at Southwestern Bell prior to becoming a full time farmer's wife and homemaker. Her hands were strong but gentle. She thrived in helping with others' needs. Mary Jo spent several years at St. Joseph, Ost where she volunteered her time in time in the cafeteria. She also volunteered at The Lord's Diner. Mary Jo was a collector of Longaberger baskets, loved to thrift shop, vacation with her family, and enjoyed casual gambling trips. Mary Jo was loved and needed by many. She will be remembered forever for all of her good deeds and giving heart. Wake will be held on Sunday evening, December 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorials established with St Joseph Catholic School, Ost, KS or The Lord's Diner. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS.

