PECK-West, Mary Joan age 75, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. A 9:30 a.m. Rosary and 10 a.m. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 19, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, 1830 West Grand Ave. Haysville, Kansas 67060. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Ira and Bertha Dietrich; husband, Marion; son, Alan West; grandchildren, Richard Alan DeWitt, Patrick Edwards Jr.; brothers, Mike and Sylvester Dietrich. Mary is survived by her children, Christine West, Catherine (David) Hagerman, Gregory (Sharon) West, Michelle West, Michael (Paula) West, Melinda Mbisso, Donald West, Matthew West; 24 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Walt, Martin, Richard, Steve, Alan, James, Mark, Donnie Dietrich; sisters, Sylvia Thomas, Janice Davenport, Karen Paterson; loving extended family. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019