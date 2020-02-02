Mary Joyce Schweitzer

Schweitzer, Mary Joyce 74, Supervisor for Precision Winding Inc., passed away on January 29, 2020. Born in Wichita, Kansas on December 13, 1945 to Albert and Mary Gertrude (McGee) Ingle. Survivors: husband, Gary of Wichita; daughter, Jamie Leigh (Justin) Evans of Portland, Oregon; brothers, Johnny Ingle and Buzz (Susan) Rinker, both of Wichita; sisters, Jessie Mae Randall, Barbara Paris, Candy (Tom) McGuire, all of Wichita, Nola (Kirby) Olmsted of McMinnville, Oregon; 2 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service, 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 2555 N. Hyacinth, Wichita, KS 67204
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
