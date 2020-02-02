Schweitzer, Mary Joyce 74, Supervisor for Precision Winding Inc., passed away on January 29, 2020. Born in Wichita, Kansas on December 13, 1945 to Albert and Mary Gertrude (McGee) Ingle. Survivors: husband, Gary of Wichita; daughter, Jamie Leigh (Justin) Evans of Portland, Oregon; brothers, Johnny Ingle and Buzz (Susan) Rinker, both of Wichita; sisters, Jessie Mae Randall, Barbara Paris, Candy (Tom) McGuire, all of Wichita, Nola (Kirby) Olmsted of McMinnville, Oregon; 2 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service, 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 2555 N. Hyacinth, Wichita, KS 67204
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020