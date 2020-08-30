Peltzer, Mary K. (Kavanagh) widow of Dr. William C. Peltzer, DDS, entered Eternal Life on August 27, 2020. Mary Kathryn Kavanagh was born March 4, 1930 in Omaha, NE. She attended St. Bridget School and St. Cecilia Cathedral High School. After her graduation from Omaha's South High School in 1947, she enrolled at Creighton University nearby, from where she graduated in 1951 with a degree in Journalism. She met her future husband there, a dental student from Andale, KS by the name of William "Bill" Peltzer. After a five-year courtship, they were married August 23, 1952 at St. Bridget church in Omaha. Upon her husband's graduation from Creighton's Dental School a year later, the couple moved to Wichita, where Dr. Peltzer set up his first dental practice in the Oliver and Douglas area. He later moved his practice in the Westlink area. Besides being a homemaker and raising their four children, Mary K. was active in many Creighton Alumni activities, the Wichita Dental Women's Auxiliary, the Wichita Art Association, the Women's Association of the Wichita Symphony and serving as a volunteer at the Art Museum and Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for many years. She also served at the Villa Christi Retreat House Board. Mary K. and her family were charter members of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Wichita since it began in 1959. Her stewardship there involved being an organist at Sunday Mass, helping begin the parish's newsletter called the "Vernacular," assisted in the tutoring program at St. Francis of Assisi school and spending many Holy Hours at the Adoration Chapel. She also found time to be involved in the Mothers' Club at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita, while her four children were students there, and to serve on the Wichita Diocesan School Board in the meantime, being the first woman to do so. In 1987, the year the Catholic Diocese of Wichita celebrated its centennial, she co-authored with her son, Father Michael Peltzer, in the writing of the history of the diocese, from 1887 to 1987. Mary K. enjoyed writing, bowling, hosting dinner parties, sewing, family time, travel, painting/art, interior decorating, and get-togethers with many friends. She also treasured her Irish heritage and looked forward to the celebration of St. Patrick's Day each year. Preceded in death by her husband, William, who died March 21, 2016; parents, Louis D. and Kathryn (Lowry) Kavanagh; brother and sister-in-law, Walt and Joanne (Walker) Kavanagh; nephew, Walt Kavanagh, Jr.; nephew-in-law, Tom Daley, all of Omaha. Survivors: children, Fr. Michael Peltzer, Christopher Peltzer, Theresa (Michael) Elpers, Heidi Peltzer; grandchildren, Tara (Carlos) Munoz, Jacob (Katie), Jesse, Isaac Elpers, Jack Nowlin; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Frances Elpers, Rebekah Mary Elpers, all of Wichita; sister-in-law, Virginia Orth of Andale; sister-in-law, Linda Peltzer of Overland Park, KS; nieces, Kathleen (Dale) Sempek of Morgan Hill, CA, Mary Jo (Larry) White, Patricia Daley, of Omaha; and other nieces and nephews by marriage from the Andale area. May she rest in peace! Rosary at 7 pm, Tuesday, September 1; Funeral Mass at 10 am, Wednesday, September 2, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorials with: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS, 67212; Wichita Adore Ministries, 11835 W. Jennie St., Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com