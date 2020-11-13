1/1
Mary K. (Sandy) Rogers
1925 - 2020
Mary K. (Sandy) Rogers
October 4, 1925 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 95, was called home on November 6, 2020. Mary was born to Owen and Clara (Sailer) Sanford on October 4, 1925 in Larned, Kansas. She married Jack Rogers October 29, 1950. Mary was an RN for Wesley Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, John Rogers and James Rogers. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Janice Rogers, Teresa Rogers and Kay (David) Drake; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Funeral Service will be at 10am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary with committal service to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hebrew Christian Witness or Country Acres Baptist Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
