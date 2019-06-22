Slater, Mary K. (Byrd) 64, passed away Wed., June 12, 2019. Family to hold memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., June 22, 2019 at The Benton Church (off Hwy 254) in Benton, KS. Mary was born in Wichita, KS on May 17, 1955, to Renley John Byrd of Clifton, KS and the late Mary Edith (Wheaton) Byrd. She worked for the Red Cross for 15 years, first as a driver and later as a phlebotomist. She is survived by: her father; daughter, Jennifer L. Coultas (Christopher) of Wichita, KS; brother, John G. Byrd (Lora) of Clifton, KS; sister, Julia A. Byrd of Towanda, KS; 5 grandchildren. Memorials to Open Door Ministries. Casual dress is requested at the service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 22, 2019