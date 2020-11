Mary K. (Deck) ThelmanDecember 23, 1921 - November 19, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Mary Kathryn (Deck) Thelman, 98, USD 259 Teacher, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her first husband, John Robert Deck; second husband, James W Thelman; sons, Howard and Glenn Deck. Survived by her son, John (Dalene) Deck; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Deck; grandchildren, J. Ryan, Kara, Andrew and Derek, seven great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. A memorial has been established with: Hillside Christian Church Foundation, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS, 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com