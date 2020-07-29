1/1
Mary Katherine Frickey
Frickey, Mary Katherine 77, died Monday, July 27th, 2020. She was a teacher for USD 259 and she loved to travel. A private family service will be held. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Paul and a great-granddaughter, Cadence Rohr. Mary is survived by her three children, Amanda Rohr (Steve), Amy Hendricks (Ryan), and Craig Frickey (Michelle); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John Paul (Cathy); and her beloved cat, Cocoa. Memorials have been established with the Cancer Center of Kansas, 818 N Emporia Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
