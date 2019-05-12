Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine (Tollefson) Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center 100 S. CEDAR P.O. BOX 242 Valley Center , KS 67147 (316)-755-2731 Graveside service Resthaven Gardens of Memory Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mitchell, Mary Katherine (Tollefson) Mary Katherine Mitchell went back to her heavenly home in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Mary was born in Horton Kansas on June 16, 1922 to Tonnes Tollefson and Anna Gardena Torkelson, and was the youngest of 6 children. Mary graduated from Horton High school in 1940. In 1942 she married Robert Mitchell and resided in Wichita Kansas except for a few years when they lived in Mission Kansas. From this union 5 children were born. Mary obtained her LPN license and worked at St Joseph hospital for 15 years. In 1990 Mary moved to Clearwater, KS with son Greg and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Clearwater and served in several capacities to help in church callings. Mary volunteered at the Clearwater Senior Center providing meals and transportation to those in need and was a member of the Golden Chain Club. Mary was preceded in death by parents Tonnes & Anna Gardena, brothers, Alfred, Dwight, & Clarence Tollefson and sisters Ruth Tollefson Raney & Gladys Tollefson Kimes. Former husband Robert Duane Mitchell Sr., Daughter-in-law Barbara Sigler Mitchell & Granddaughters Jennifer (Stiverson) Germann, Anne (Mitchell ) Manley & Kristin (Stearman) Mitchell, and nephew Dennis Mitchell. Mary is survived by sons, Robert Duane Jr, Bradley Kent (Helen) and Gregory Brent, twin daughters Deidre Kaye (Stearman) Mitchell and Debra Gaye Mitchell Stiverson (Richard). Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren, Laura (Mitchell) & Bob Hamlin, Olivia, Rachel & Matthew Hamlin; Shane (Anne Mitchell) Skyler, Braden and Britten Manley; Teri Stiverson Coppoc & Trent Coppoc, Morgan and Ryan Coppoc; James, Jordan, Jacob, Hailey and Jaidyn Stiverson; Randal Stiverson; Kaitlyn Mitchell & David Stearman; Aiyana & Jacquelyn Mitchell, Amanda Suknot, Jewel & Kage Farley, Isaak Phillips, Georgia Mitchell Davis, Gavrie Davis-Boge & Andrew Mitchell Davis; Brother in law Max Mitchell, (Alice) and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearwater EMS and Clearwater First Baptist Church. Family Graveside Service Tuesday, May 14 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, Kansas.



Mitchell, Mary Katherine (Tollefson) Mary Katherine Mitchell went back to her heavenly home in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Mary was born in Horton Kansas on June 16, 1922 to Tonnes Tollefson and Anna Gardena Torkelson, and was the youngest of 6 children. Mary graduated from Horton High school in 1940. In 1942 she married Robert Mitchell and resided in Wichita Kansas except for a few years when they lived in Mission Kansas. From this union 5 children were born. Mary obtained her LPN license and worked at St Joseph hospital for 15 years. In 1990 Mary moved to Clearwater, KS with son Greg and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Clearwater and served in several capacities to help in church callings. Mary volunteered at the Clearwater Senior Center providing meals and transportation to those in need and was a member of the Golden Chain Club. Mary was preceded in death by parents Tonnes & Anna Gardena, brothers, Alfred, Dwight, & Clarence Tollefson and sisters Ruth Tollefson Raney & Gladys Tollefson Kimes. Former husband Robert Duane Mitchell Sr., Daughter-in-law Barbara Sigler Mitchell & Granddaughters Jennifer (Stiverson) Germann, Anne (Mitchell ) Manley & Kristin (Stearman) Mitchell, and nephew Dennis Mitchell. Mary is survived by sons, Robert Duane Jr, Bradley Kent (Helen) and Gregory Brent, twin daughters Deidre Kaye (Stearman) Mitchell and Debra Gaye Mitchell Stiverson (Richard). Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren, Laura (Mitchell) & Bob Hamlin, Olivia, Rachel & Matthew Hamlin; Shane (Anne Mitchell) Skyler, Braden and Britten Manley; Teri Stiverson Coppoc & Trent Coppoc, Morgan and Ryan Coppoc; James, Jordan, Jacob, Hailey and Jaidyn Stiverson; Randal Stiverson; Kaitlyn Mitchell & David Stearman; Aiyana & Jacquelyn Mitchell, Amanda Suknot, Jewel & Kage Farley, Isaak Phillips, Georgia Mitchell Davis, Gavrie Davis-Boge & Andrew Mitchell Davis; Brother in law Max Mitchell, (Alice) and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearwater EMS and Clearwater First Baptist Church. Family Graveside Service Tuesday, May 14 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, Kansas. www.bakerfhvc.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close