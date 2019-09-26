Mary Katherine O'Shea

FRANKLIN, TN-O'Shea, Mary Katherine age 95 of Franklin, TN formerly of Redmond, OR passed away September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Dorothy Reichenberger Hayman; husband, Francis Edward O'Shea; sister, Virginia Cox; brothers, Kenneth and Vince Hayman; aunt and "mom", Mathilda Reichenberger May. Survived by: daughter, Barbara Johnson (Kenneth) Wetzell; cousin and "sister", Eleanor Kelly and grandson, Ryan Shea (Saadat) Johnson. Mary was a devout Catholic and an incredible mother and grandmother. Memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Inurnment will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Westhaven Foundation, attn: Waterfront Park Project, 188 Front Street 166-25, Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019
