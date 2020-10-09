Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Eckley
March 25, 1946 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Eckley, 74, formerly of Hutchinson, died October 6, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph. She was born March 25, 1946, in Huntington, IN, to John W. and Evelyn Lorene (Shuster) Eckley.
Kathy graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964, and Mercy School of Nursing (the same nursing school where Kathy's mom received her nursing degree), in 1968. She was the head nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, Wichita, where she met Dr. Rex Lee. They were married in 1982 and enjoyed traveling together. Shortly after their marriage, Kathy began working for Russ Pharmaceuticals. Kathy also enjoyed driving her RV with her three daughters, taking them to many locations that were meaningful to her during their childhood. She was an independent, compassionate, and strong willed (yet polite) soul, with a servant heart. Kathy enjoyed a close relationship with God throughout her life, but the relationship became closer after her retirement. She cherished her quiet time with the Lord.
Kathy is survived by: daughters, Jennifer Casady (Eric) of Benton, Jackie Muzzy of Wichita, Jamie Burns (Aaron) of Goodyear, AZ; brothers, Craig Eckley (Fran) of Mound, MN, Alan Eckley (Beth) of Lenexa; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; and Jennifer, Jackie, and Jamie's father, Phil Crayne.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, 2 Hyde Park Drive, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. J. Ted Blakley officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The church will live-stream the service on their Facebook page, Grace Episcopal Church, (www.facebook.com/gracechurchhutch
).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.