EL DORADO-Waudby, Mary Kathryn 86, passed away October 26, 2019 in El Dorado, where she resided. Mary was born November 23, 1932 in Moberly, Missouri. She was sweet and lovable and adored by all who knew her. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching westerns and old movies on television, and of course spending time with her many friends and husband William. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, William. Visitation for Mary will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in El Dorado from 9 AM to 1 PM Thursday, October 31. Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 120 S. Main, also in El Dorado. Burial will follow at Walnut Valley Cemetery, El Dorado. Memorials may be made to the LDS Church at the above address.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019