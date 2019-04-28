CLEARWATER-Schauf, Mary K. (Arndt) age 76, ret. school food server and janitor for SKT, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mon, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Rosary, 7 p.m., Mon. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Tues, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by parents, Leo and Lorraine (Kane) Arndt; brother, Frank "Jim" Arndt. Survivors: husband, Marvin; daughter, Sherry (Hank) Pate; son, Don (Janet) Schauf, all of Clearwater; grandchildren, Danielle Pate, Mackenna (Shane) Rhodes, Nicholas Schauf, Zachary Schauf; great-granddaughters, Sage and Jade Rhodes. Memorials: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019