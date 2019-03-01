Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay Tyson. View Sign

TUCSON, AZ-Tyson, Mary Kay 63, formerly of Wichita, KS, died on February 10, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Jerry Dyer and daughter, Heather Latawiec. Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Tucson, father, Charles Dyer of Goddard, siblings, Helen Enns of Tucson, Rose (Neil) Rausch, John (Debby) Vossen, David Vossen, Paul Vossen, Mark (Mary Jo) Vossen and Pat (Barb) Vossen all of Wichita, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held in Wichita on Sat., Mar. 2 at 3:00 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at House of Schwan, 3636 N. Comatara

