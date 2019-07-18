Mary L. Davis Bierwagen

BILLINGS, MT-Bierwagen, Mary L. Davis Age 88, a beautiful, warm and loving person, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born March 26, 1931 in Wichita to Roy and Anna Runyan. Those who met her could see the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family, her church and God. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edward Bierwagen and William H. Davis; sister, Ruth Green; brother, Leroy Runyan; and infant son, RoyDavis. Survivors: sons, Tommie and Michael Davis; daughters, Ila Swanson and Deborah Boehmer; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-8 pm Friday, July 19, funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details