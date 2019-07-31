Mary L. O'Neil

Miller, Mary L. born June 13, 1946 Lexington, MS, City of Wichita Clerk 1, passed away on July 21, 2019. Survived by daughter Sherry (Ranson) Lynn Miller, son Demond Miller, brothers & sisters Elizabeth D. O'Neal & Debra O'Neal Williams, John Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Bessie O'Neal Smith (Harry), Betty O'Neal Mays, Will H. O'Neal, Robert Earl Clark, seven grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019
