Miller, Mary L. born June 13, 1946 Lexington, MS, City of Wichita Clerk 1, passed away on July 21, 2019. Survived by daughter Sherry (Ranson) Lynn Miller, son Demond Miller, brothers & sisters Elizabeth D. O'Neal & Debra O'Neal Williams, John Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Bessie O'Neal Smith (Harry), Betty O'Neal Mays, Will H. O'Neal, Robert Earl Clark, seven grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019