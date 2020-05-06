Mary L. Peterson
1922 - 2020
Peterson, Mary L. 97, Registered Nurse, former Vice-President and Director of Nursing at St. Joseph Hospital, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Clarence G. and Nancy Ann (Roselle) Hubbell on September 29, 1922. She served her country during WW II as a nurse in the U.S. Army. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Leonard "Pete" Peterson; her son, Don Peterson; son-in-law, Larry Robb; her siblings, Paul, Clarence, Joe, Walter and Jessie. Survived by her son, Ken Peterson of Wichita; daughters, Mary Robb of Wichita, Linda (Russ) Aley of Woodlands, Texas, daughter-in-law, Diana Peterson of Wichita; brother, John (Norma) Hubbell of Ohio; sister, Lucy Berry of Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice or the Kansas Food Bank. Private Services will be held at a later date.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
