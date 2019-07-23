Mary L. Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Smith.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Smith, Mary L. 87, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her first and second husband, Carl Roberts and John Smith. She is survived by her two children, Carla Hand and Dave Roberts, along with three grandchildren. Memorial Service, 10 am, Wednesday, July 24, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon