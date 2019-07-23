Smith, Mary L. 87, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her first and second husband, Carl Roberts and John Smith. She is survived by her two children, Carla Hand and Dave Roberts, along with three grandchildren. Memorial Service, 10 am, Wednesday, July 24, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019