Smith, Mary L. age 76, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Charley and Viola (Pennington) Sisco, sister Susan Carol Sisco and grandson Kevin W. Smith. Survived by her children Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Smith, Stephanie (Bradley) Watson, Bradley (Xiang) Smith, Jennifer (Brandon) Stamm; siblings Ella Sisco, Carl Sisco, Lewis (Liz) Sisco, David (Anita) Sisco, Debra Carter; grandchildren Bradley C. Smith, Jr., Briana Smith, Tyler J. Smith, Michael Smith, Susan Carol Koerperich, Sarah Franklin, Garret McMillin and Kristin Tenbrook; 19 great-grandchildren; and all of her dear friends the "Derby Girls". Mary treasured her lifelong relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and never feared death, knowing His Hand was always holding hers. Her professional life encompassed many positions of leadership and responsibility in aerospace. Mary began as an entry level upholster at Learjet. Moving up through hard work, dedication and leadership, she was Learjet's first female Planner, later becoming Manager of Human Resources. Mary also held the HR Manager position at McDonnel Douglass Helicopter, retiring as Materials Manager at Center Industries. She impacted and enriched so many people's lives. We loved her. We thank her for gracing our lives with her presence. Visitation from 1-3pm, with funeral service at 3pm on, Thurs., July 23, 2020, both at Resthaven Chapel with a gathering to follow after the graveside committal service in Resthaven's Event Room.