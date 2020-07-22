1/1
Mary L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Mary L. age 76, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Charley and Viola (Pennington) Sisco, sister Susan Carol Sisco and grandson Kevin W. Smith. Survived by her children Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Smith, Stephanie (Bradley) Watson, Bradley (Xiang) Smith, Jennifer (Brandon) Stamm; siblings Ella Sisco, Carl Sisco, Lewis (Liz) Sisco, David (Anita) Sisco, Debra Carter; grandchildren Bradley C. Smith, Jr., Briana Smith, Tyler J. Smith, Michael Smith, Susan Carol Koerperich, Sarah Franklin, Garret McMillin and Kristin Tenbrook; 19 great-grandchildren; and all of her dear friends the "Derby Girls". Mary treasured her lifelong relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and never feared death, knowing His Hand was always holding hers. Her professional life encompassed many positions of leadership and responsibility in aerospace. Mary began as an entry level upholster at Learjet. Moving up through hard work, dedication and leadership, she was Learjet's first female Planner, later becoming Manager of Human Resources. Mary also held the HR Manager position at McDonnel Douglass Helicopter, retiring as Materials Manager at Center Industries. She impacted and enriched so many people's lives. We loved her. We thank her for gracing our lives with her presence. Visitation from 1-3pm, with funeral service at 3pm on, Thurs., July 23, 2020, both at Resthaven Chapel with a gathering to follow after the graveside committal service in Resthaven's Event Room.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Resthaven Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved