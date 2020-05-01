Hanson, Mary Laird 83, Homemaker, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Danish Lutheran Cemetery, Jamestown, KS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Hanson; parents, Charles and Margaret Laird; brother, Edward (Marty) Laird; brothers-in-law, James Maddock, Charles Tietjen. Survived by her sons, Robert (Tracy Lovato) Hanson of Phoenix, AZ, James (Lynn) Hanson of Chester, NJ; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Harriet Maddock of Washington, IL, Margaret Tietjen of Jackson, MI; brother, Jock (Marilyn) Laird of Terra Haute, IN. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2020.