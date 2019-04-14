Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Archer. View Sign

Archer, Mary Lee Mary Lee Archer died on March 12, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas. After her birth in Fort Scott, Kansas on May 9, 1924 she spent most of her school years in Woodward, Oklahoma. While earning a BA degree in Voice and Piano, she sang at military hospitals and bases during World War II. Her first job after graduation in 1946 was as a singer at Radio Station KFBI in Wichita where she had her own radio program. There, she met audio engineer George Louis Archer, who had recently returned from the Army. They were married on April 13,1947, and became the parents of two children, Richard and Lee Anne. As her children neared college age, Mary Lee returned to employment outside the home, most notably at the Wichita Art Museum. Retired curator of the museum and longtime friend, Novelene Ross, said : "Mary Lee Archer fostered the professional growth of the Wichita Art Museum in a stellar 20-year career (1968-1988). She served as executive secretary to the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum, secretary to the Director, and finally Assistant to the Director. Mary Lee earned a reputation as an individual of wisdom and discretion. She became the go-to person to solve problems and calm nerves. She was beloved and respected by museum and city staff, volunteers, artists, and other professionals in the museum world." After retirement she eventually decided to make her home in San Marcos near her son's family, where her favorite role was that of grandmother to Katy and James, Richard and Cheryl's two children. During her eleven years there, she watched Katy graduate from college, and developed a special relationship with Jamie, who has nonverbal autism. Jamie said (spelling on his alphabet board), "My Granner never, ever made me feel like my autism was a problem. No one else in my life ever did that." Even at the advanced stages of dementia, Mary Lee never failed to recognize family members and reward their visits with a smile. Her beautiful singing voice stayed with her even into her final weeks. In addition to her son and his family, survivors include her brother, John Richard ("Mickey") Brower, his wife, Leona, three nieces and a nephew, and Robert Sacks, her son-in-law and his family. She was preceded in death by husband, George, and daughter, Lee Anne. According Mary Lee's wishes, no service has been held. Memorial gifts may be made to HALO (Helping Autism through Learning and Outreach) at halo-soma.org and to the Wichita Art Museum at wichitaaartmuseum.org Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019

