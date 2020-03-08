Mary Lee (Porton) Warner (1922 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee (Porton) Warner.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Send Flowers

Warner, Mary Lee (Porton) Passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Born to Harvey and Ida (Miller) Porton on June 19, 1922 in Haworth, Oklahoma. Preceded in death by parents; daughters, Barbara Sona; brothers, Bill Porton, Otho Porton, Clyde Porton and the love of her life, Hubert McNamee. Survived by her daughter, Darlene Klopp, Kathy Copeland (Hayes); sister, Katherine Wheeler; grandchildren, Lisa (Ralph) Kepple, Deborah Brauser, Bryan (Kelly) Brauser, Robin (Art) Hahn, Kevin (Sandy) Klopp, Cindy (Rick) Addington, Randy Beers; great-grandchildren, Alan Kepple, Morgan Kepple, Hannah Kepple, Sydney Hahn, Burton Hahn, Sumner Hahn, Trevor Brauser, David Brauser, Brandon Addington, Danielle Addington, Kasey Beers; several great-great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Memorial service was Saturday, at the Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St. N, Wichita, at 2 p.m. Donations can be made in her name and loving memory to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.