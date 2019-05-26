Baker, Mary Lou passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 86. MaryLou was born to Cleo and Laurel (Gibson) Weiland on August 12, 1932 in Coffeyville, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond E. Baker; sister, Doris Jean Jackson. MaryLou is survived by her children, Sherry Baker, Terry (Julie) Baker and Robert (Terrie) Baker; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Friday, May 31 at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S., Seneca, Wichita. Private family burial after service. Memorial can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 W. Douglas Ave, Suite 110, Wichita, KS 67202. To share online condolence, visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019